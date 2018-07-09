Oppo A5 With 4,320mAh Battery, Dual Cameras And 4GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Oppo has launched its latest smartphone, the Oppo A5 in China. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,500 which is approximately Rs 15,500. The Oppo A5 is currently available for pre-orders in China and it will be available for purchase from July 13. The phone features a notch above the screen and a dual-camera setup on the back and comes in comes in two colour options: Mirror blue and Mirror Pink.The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OPPO A5 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. In terms of optics the device sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. For the front camera, it has an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The device runs on Android 8.1 operating system and houses a 4230mAh battery.Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.