Oppo A5 With Notch Screen Leaks Online
The device could also feature a 6.2-inch notched display for the front camera, earpiece and sensors.
Rendered Images of Oppo A5. (Photo: http://www.mtksj.com)
A recent leak has suggested that Chinese manufacturer Oppo could soon be launching a new mid-range smartphone called Oppo A5. The A5 would come with slightly different specifications from that of Oppo A3 which would include a Qualcomm chipset and dual camera setup at the back. The device could also feature a 6.2-inch notched display for the front camera, earpiece and sensors.
As per a report by MTKSJ.com, the Oppo A5 renders reveal a 6.2-inch display notch with an HD+ screen resolution which would be lesser than the Oppo A3, which has a full-HD+ resolution. Purely based on the leak, the A5 could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The leaked renders also show a dual-camera setup for the back, which could possibly be a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel setting.
Based on the renders again, the smartphone could have a face unlock or biometric security system. The Oppo A5 will mostly come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Like most other Oppo phones, the Oppo A5 is pitted to have a Colour OS overlay with Android 8.1 Oreo on top.
