Oppo A5 With Notched Display, 4,320 mAh Battery Launched at Rs 14,990
The Oppo A5 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has expanded its product lineup in India with the launch of yet another budget smartphone Oppo A5. The phone comes as a budget offering with a notch above the display. The smartphone was originally unveiled in China in July. The OPPO A5 has been priced at Rs 14,990 and is available via major brick-and-mortar stores across the country.
The Oppo A5 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz. The handset comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.1 skin on top.
In terms of optics, Oppo A5 gets a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture to detect the depth in portrait mode. Up front, it packs an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.
The device lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with the Face Unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB OTG support.
