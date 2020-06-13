Oppo A52 With Quad-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price, Specs and More

Oppo has launched its A52 smartphone in India after it was unveiled in China back in April. The budget smartphone boasts a quad-rear camera setup at the back, a large 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and will run on ColourOS 7.1, based on Android 10 out of the box.

Oppo A52 Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that provides 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 405 PPI density with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card of up to 256GB.

In the camera department, the Oppo A52 has a quad-camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, the third being a 2-megapixel mono lens, and the fourth is a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, the Oppo A52 is packed with an 8-megapixel camera.

Connectivity features of the Oppo A52 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a USB-C port. The smartphone is also integrated with sensors such as side-mounted Fingerprint feature, accelerometer, proximity, and compass.

Oppo A52 Price, Availability and Sale Offer

The Oppo A52 has a price-tag of Rs 16,990 in India and customers buying the smartphone will get it in two colour options - Twilight Black and Stream White. The Oppo A52 will go on sale across several online and offline platforms starting June 17. As far as the sale offers are concerned, customers will get a 5 percent cash back on EMI transactions on Bank of Baroda credit card and Federal Bank debit card. There are offers from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and HDFB Financial Services among others. Besides, customers planning to buy the smartphone can also avail no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options.