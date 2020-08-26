Oppo A53 2020 Arrives in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Display

The Oppo A53 2020 has officially launched in India as the company's latest budget offering. As the name suggests, the new A53 succeeds the same handset that was launched way back in 2015. The refreshed version of the Oppo A53 comes with triple rear cameras, an octa-core processor, two memory configurations and sold in Black, White, and Blue colour options. Furthermore, the phone goes head to head against the likes of Realme 6, Samsung Galaxy M31, Nokia 5.3, and Redmi Note 9.

Oppo A53 2020: Specifications

The new smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixel-resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 on top. Under the hood, the Oppo A53 2020 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and onboard storage options go up to 128GB that is expandable via a micro SD card. Moreover, the phone is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For photography duties, the triple rear camera setup of the Oppo A53 2020 includes a 13-megapixel primary lens paired with a secondary 2-megapixel macro sensor and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the Oppo A53 2020 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features stereo speakers and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Oppo A53 2020: Price and Availability in India

The base 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the Oppo A53 2020 is priced at Rs 12,990 in India while the higher-end 6GB + 128GB model has a price tag of Rs 15,490. For those interested in buying, the Oppo A53 2020 is available for purchase on Flipkart initially and customers can receive a five percent cash back on select bank transactions, no-cost EMI options for up to six months, as well as down-payment finance scheme.