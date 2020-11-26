Oppo A53 5G May Come as A Completely New Device Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo had launched its Oppo A53 smartphone in India earlier this year. The Oppo A53 came as a budget offering powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset, triple cameras, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Now, it is being reported that the company is working on bringing a 5G version of the Oppo A53. The Oppo A53 5G has now been spotted on a Chinese Telecommunications website Mobile China listing, which also indicates that the 5G version of the Oppo A53 is an entirely new device.

The smartphone has previously listed on TENAA as a separate Oppo device codenamed PECM30 and PECT30. The Oppo A53 5G is hinted to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel front snapper in a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. The China Mobile listing shows the smartphone with two 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. Lastly, the Oppo A53 5G is speculated to come in at least three colour options and may be available starting from December 1.

The Oppo A53 5G may also be limited to just the Chinese market only as many of such speculated 5G devices only remain limited to China. The Oppo A53 2020 smartphone was launched in August this year. The smartphone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels at a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Oppo A53 2020 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10, backed by a 5000mAh battery.