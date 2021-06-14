Oppo A53 and F17 Users in India Will Get Android 11-based ColorOS 11 This Month, Oppo Announces

Oppo has announced that its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 is coming to more devices in India month. Oppo A53 users can expect the over-the-air (OTA) update to arrive by June 17, and the Oppo F17 will get the OS version starting from June 26 onwards. Apart from these two devices, Oppo A54 and Oppo Reno will also receive the ColorOS 11 beta version from June 16 and June 29 onwards, respectively. Unfortunately, the 3GB RAM variants of the Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 will not support the upgrade due to the low RAM storage, Oppo stated. Currently, smartphones such as Oppo A52, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo F15, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 2 Z, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 Pro have started receiving the official version of ColorOS 11. Oppo notes that the update will include more and more models from the Find series, Reno series, and F and A series.

The June 2021 Roll-out Plan for #OPPOColorOS11 based on Android 11 is here!▶️ Get ready for the !▶️ Find your model in the posters & save the dates pic.twitter.com/WI1GtLW7UU — OPPO Care (@OPPOCareGlobal) June 8, 2021

Oppo globally showcased the ColorOS 11 in September 2020 and rolled out the stable version on Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in November. The Android 11-based custom skin allows users to create their own fonts, icons, and ringtones. It also provides a personalised experience through themes and the ability to change the Always-On Display design with various styles and patterns. With over 370 million global users, ColorOS supports more than 80 languages, including English, Bahasa, and Thai. The company has also worked with Google to develop a three-finger translate feature, which is powered by Google Lens. It essentially lets users translate the content in your preferred language simply by taking a screenshot using a three-finger gesture. Users in India who are yet to receive the software update will most likely get a notification when its available. They can check its availability manually by heading Settings > Software Update.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here