Oppo A53 With 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Goes Official

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has expanded its A-series portfolio by quietly announcing a new smartphone, the Oppo A53, in Indonesia. The mid-range packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 processor, a triple rear camera setup, and is offered in a single storage variant. Notably, this is one of the most affordable smartphones from the company with a 90hz display. Users purchasing the Oppo A53 will get the device in Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo A53 Specifications

The Oppo A53 which is believed to be the successor of the recently-launched Oppo A52 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded to up to 256GB using a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 skin on top and there is a fingerprint sensor at the back as well.

For photography duties, the triple-rear camera setup of the Oppo A53 includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor which is paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and another 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera featuring a hole-punch display. The Oppo A53 also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Oppo A53 Price and Availability

Coming to the pricing, the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the Oppo A53 is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (~ Rs 12,700) and is currently on pre-order in Indonesia. While Oppo is expected to launch the phone in Thailand and other European countries, there are no words on when it plans to launch in the Indian market yet.