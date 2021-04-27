Oppo A53s With Triple Cameras Launched in India as an Affordable 5G Phone: Price, Specs and More

The Oppo A53s 5G has debuted in India as an affordable 5G smartphone. The device succeeds the Oppo A53 5G from last year and packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC alongside triple cameras at the back. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards and runs on ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. Its sale in India will start on May 2 via Flipkart and Oppo channels, and customers can choose between Crytal Blue and Ink Black colour options. It comes in two RAM configurations and 128GB of onboard memory that is expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of specifications, the new Oppo A53s 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and standard 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo claims the display panel features 4096 Grade Accurate Dimming technology to prevent eye strain during both daytime and night. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with integrated Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The onboard storage is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. The triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular-shaped module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, two 2-megapixel shooters for macro photography and enable bokeh effect. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The selfie camera comes inside a waterdrop-style notch.

Other notable features on the Oppo A53s 5G include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver 17.74 hours of continuous video playback time. The Oppo A53s price in India starts at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,990 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Flipkart is also offering sale deals such as 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit card, Credit EMI, and Debit card non-EMI transactions.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here