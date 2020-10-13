Oppo A53s With Triple Rear Cameras & 5,000mAh Battery Spotted On Amazon In Germany

The Oppo A53s smartphone has surfaced on Amazon Germany, although Oppo is yet to announce the launch of the phone formally. In terms of looks and specifications, the unannounced Oppo smartphone bears similarities to the Oppo A53 (2020) that was launched in India in August with a price tag of starting Rs. 12,990. The Oppo A53s packs triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the top-left side of the front panel. As per the Amazon Germany listing, the Oppo A53s is priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,400) for both Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options. The listing also states that the phone is up for pre-orders and its sale will commence on October 17.

The Oppo A53s listing on the shopping site further highlights the phone with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and 128GB of in-built storage. Under the hood, the phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC; however, its RAM specifications remain unclear. To recall, the Oppo A53 (2020) is offered in two variants of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Other features of the Oppo A53s include a 5,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera for "artistic background blur" and 2MP macro camera for close-ups photography. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards and expandable storage of up to 256GB via a micro-SD card slot. It has dual stereo speaker system to provide a "powerful and enveloping 3D sound." Lastly, the Oppo A53s weighs 186 grams and measures 163.9x8.4x75.1mm, similar to Oppo A53 (2020).