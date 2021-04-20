Oppo A54 5G Launched in India With Triple Cameras, 90Hz Display and More: Price, Specs and More

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its new 5G smartphone - the Oppo A74 5G in India today. The Oppo A74 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 17,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and comes in two colour variants - Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 26 and will be sold via Amazon and mainland retail stores. The smartphone has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and features a 90Hz refresh rate display. Oppo has announced several launch offers for the Oppo A74 5G including a 10 percent instant bank discount on select bank credit cards, EMI transactions and debit card transactions on Amazon. There is also a bundle offer where Oppo A74 buyers will get the Oppo Enco W11 TWS earphones at a price of Rs 1,299 and the Oppo Band for Rs 2,499, if they purchase either or both alongside the new Oppo A74 5G.

Oppo A74 Specifications

The Oppo A74 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 405ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera on the Opp A74 5G that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

