Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 Chipset, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specs and More

Oppo has refreshed its A-series smartphone lineup with a new budget 5G phone, the Oppo A54. The smartphone is available in select markets, and the company is yet to share its global availability details. The device packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to affordable devices. Other notable features of the Oppo A54 5G include quad rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Oppo has been refreshing its A-series with more 5G phones, and recently the company added the Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A74 5G to the lineup. The company already has a 4G variant of the Oppo A54, which is available to purchase in India. It comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

In terms of specifications, the new Oppo A54 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. The phone comes with a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera at the top left corner, similar to the 4G sibling. Under the hood, there’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with integrated Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The storage capacity is expandable via a microSD card. Its rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel shooters. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling.

The camera app on the Oppo A54 5G comes bundled with modes like AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, AI Beautification, and more. The phone runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. Other notable features of the smartphone include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Oppo A54 is touted to deliver 27 hours of call time and 40 hours on standby.

The Oppo A54 5G carries a price tag of EUR 219 (approx Rs 19,400) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and customers can purchase it in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options. Its India availability details remain unclear.

