Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specs and Availability

Oppo has refreshed its A-series lineup in India with the launch of Oppo A54. As the name of the phone suggests, it succeeds the Oppo A53 that debuted in the country last year. The newly launched device packs triple rear cameras and the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, unlike a Snapdragon SoC on its predecessor. The Oppo A54 has a considerable chin on the front panel, and its sale in India will start tomorrow, April 20. The smartphone’s price in India starts at Rs 13,490 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There’s also a 6GB RAM + 128GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs 15,990. It will retail via Oppo channels and Flipkart in Crystal Black, Moonlight Gold, and Starry Blue colour options. The sale will begin tomorrow at 12 PM(noon), and the company is yet to refresh its official India-specific website with details (at the time of writing this article).

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Oppo A54 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, an 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P3 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Notably, customers can expand the internal memory via a dedicated microSD card. The Oppo A54 runs on the outdated Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish and includes the LED flash. The camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is capable of shooting HD videos. Other notable features on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo A54 also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C cable.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here