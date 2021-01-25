Oppo A55 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications and Availability

Oppo has refreshed its A-series smartphone lineup with the new Oppo A55 5G. The smartphone supports 5G connectivity, as its name suggests and also features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, under the hood. It further packs triple rear cameras and a single selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch. The device comes in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black colour options.

The Oppo A55 5G carries a price tag of CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,000) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option in China. Customers can purchase the smartphone in two colour options from official Oppo channels, as well as Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. The company is yet to announce its global availability details.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A55 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with 88 percent screen to body ration and standard 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The 128GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a supplementary microSD card. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a vertically-aligned rear camera module that includes the LED flash. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Oppo A55 5G comes pre-loaded with modes such as night scene, professional, panoramic, portrait, time-lapse, slow motion, super text, ultra-clear, and more.

Other notable features on the smartphone include 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth v5.1. The Oppo A55 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that 10W fast charging via USB-C port.