Oppo A74 5G Full Specs Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement, Quad Cameras and Snapdragon 480 Tipped

The Oppo A74 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and the phone is expected to have both 4G and 5G variants. Ahead of its official announcement, the alleged version of Oppo A74 5G has appeared on an Australian e-commerce site that reveals its design and full specification. As expected, the website does not highlight the pricing and availability details. The Oppo A74 5G is listed with the model number CPH2197AU that is similar to the mysterious Oppo phone’s Geekbench listing (with model number CPH2197) from March 24. Both the e-commerce site and Geebench shows the phone has 6GB of RAM.

In terms of specifications, the JBHiFi site reveals the Oppo A74 5G has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) LCD display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that is designed for budget smartphones to enable 5G connectivity. The listed variant has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. Its quad rear camera system comes inside a rectangular module that adopts a black finish, the website reveals.

The rear camera system is said to house a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera (likely an ultra-wide-angle camera) and 2-megapixel shooters to enable macro photography. The listing highlights that the main camera on the Oppo A74 5G is capable of shooting Full-HD videos at 30fps. Other notable features include Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The listing shows the smartphone in a grey colour finish. Lastly, the Oppo A74 5G will reportedly carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Readers must note that Oppo is yet to confirm the development of the Oppo A74 5G and the aforementioned information must be taken with a pinch of salt.