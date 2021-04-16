Oppo A74 5G Launch in India on April 20: 90Hz Display, Priced Under Rs 20000

The Oppo A74 5G has officially been confirmed to launch in India on April 20. The smartphone has already been launched in international markets, and comes to India with the aim of being one of the most affordable 5G phones in India. Oppo has confirmed both the launch date, as well as the fact that the upcoming Oppo A74 5G will be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. This means that the smartphone will square off against the likes of the Realme 8 5G, which is also set to launch in India next week, and is also an affordable 5G smartphone.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A74 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate – a feature that is being found in an increasing number of sub-Rs 20,000 devices. To the rear, the Oppo A74 5G will feature a 48MP triple rear camera configuration, according to reports. However, the international variant of the device has a 48MP quad rear camera, with the addition of an 8MP ultra-wide unit that will apparently be omitted from the India variant.

Other specifications include a 5,000mAh battery pack, a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and Android 11 onboard. The Oppo A74 5G is set to launch right after the launch of the Oppo A54 in India. The latter is expected to launch on April 19, and will be an affordable 4G smartphone. It is slated to feature the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 13MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

With the two new smartphones, Oppo will likely target a category that is presently ruled by the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, entry level variants of the Samsung M series smartphones, and also the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme 8 series devices. Also competing in this segment is the Poco M3, while the Poco X3 series features towards the more expensive end of the sub-Rs 20,000 category.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here