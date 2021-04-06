Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G With 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and More

Oppo has refreshed the A-series lineup with the new Oppo A74 4G and Oppo A74 5G. The phones succeed the Oppo A73 series that was introduced in October last year, and they are currently available in select countries like Thailand, the Philippines, and Cambodia. The 5G variant of the Oppo A74 features quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor to enable 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the Oppo A74 4G carries triple cameras at the back, a 5,000mAh, and an AMOLED display instead of an LCD panel that is available on its sibling. Both phones support 18W fast charging. The global availability details of the two smartphones remain unclear at the moment. Meanwhile, Oppo will launch the Oppo F19 in India later today.

Starting with the Oppo A74 5G, the phone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that is designed for budget smartphones to enable 5G connectivity. The smartphone also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Its quad rear cameras are housed in a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish.

The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 2-megapixel shooters. The primary camera is capable of shooting Full-HD videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. Other notable features of the phone include 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The phone is listed on e-commerce sites like Shopee and Lazada (Thailand-specific) but is yet to appear on the official Oppo websites. The Oppo A74 5G appears to have a single 6GB + 128GB storage model for THB 9,998 (approx Rs 23,700).

Whereas, the 4G variant of the Oppo A74 is currently listed on the Cambodia-specific official site and Philippines-specific Shopee e-commerce platform. The Oppo A74 4G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display but with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also ships with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. The 4G variant of the Oppo A74 has a triple rear camera 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by two 2-megapixel shooters. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera that supports modes such as panorama, portrait, night, time-lapse, selfie beautification, and more. Other notable features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 5,000mAh that supports 18W fast charging. Its price is set at PHP 11,499 (roughly Rs 17,400).

Notably, the Oppo A74 4G’s specifications and appearance match with the Oppo F19 that is currently listed on Oppo Sri Lanka site.