Oppo A9 2020 to Launch in India on September 16, Features Quad Camera with HD Display

Oppo India has announced the launch date of its upcoming midrange smartphone, Oppo A9 (2020), on Twitter. The company has scheduled the launch of the device on September 16, after the device was spotted on Oppo's official Pakistan website. This will mark yet another midrange smartphone launch in India, a market that still offers good business opportunities but is particularly saturated in the budget and midrange price brackets.

According to the specifications sheet, the Oppo A9 (2020) will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Game Boost 2.0 for added performance. It will come with two RAM variants — 4GB and 8GB, and feature 128GB storage. There is a single 16-megapixel camera to the front, while the rear features a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary unit. While such imaging setups were once reserved for the premium segment, budget players such as Xiaomi and Realme have consistently brought down premium features to the budget segment. The device is also set to run on Android 9 with ColorOS proprietary customisation on top, and be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Strangely, however, the Oppo A9 (2020) features only an HD resolution display, with 6.5-inch screen size. Given the otherwise decent specifications, it comes as a bit of a surprise as to why might Oppo have opted for an HD panel, given that full HD displays are now a regular presence in even lesser priced devices. It remains to be seen if Oppo's play includes opting for the power efficiency of HD displays over full HD ones, but the device leaves the possibility of underwhelming sharpness, particularly while gaming.

While prices are yet to be revealed, industry trends indicate that the Oppo A9 (2020) may be priced at around the Rs 20,000 point. This will see it directly rival Xiaomi's mid-range portfolio in India, because of which Oppo might even offer the device with discounts for its first round of buyers in order to generate hype.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.