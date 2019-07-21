Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Oppo A9 Launches in India With MediaTek Helio P70, Dual-Rear Camera, 4,020mAh Batter and More

The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has 16-Megapixel + 2-Megapixel rear dual camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Oppo A9 Launches in India With MediaTek Helio P70, Dual-Rear Camera, 4,020mAh Batter and More
The Oppo A9 (File Photo)
Loading...

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO on Thursday launched a new smartphone OPPO A9 in India for Rs 15,490. The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone has 16-Megapixel + 2-Megapixel rear dual camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

"For our Indian consumers, price is a big consideration. Therefore, with the OPPO A9, our aim is to offer consumers an exceptional experience at an affordable price," Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said in a statement. The front camera is equipped with advanced technology which can recognize over 130 forehead points and a face slimming feature. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0 and houses a 4020mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and a MicroUSB port.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram