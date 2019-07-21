Oppo A9 Launches in India With MediaTek Helio P70, Dual-Rear Camera, 4,020mAh Batter and More
The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has 16-Megapixel + 2-Megapixel rear dual camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies.
The Oppo A9 (File Photo)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO on Thursday launched a new smartphone OPPO A9 in India for Rs 15,490. The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone has 16-Megapixel + 2-Megapixel rear dual camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
"For our Indian consumers, price is a big consideration. Therefore, with the OPPO A9, our aim is to offer consumers an exceptional experience at an affordable price," Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said in a statement. The front camera is equipped with advanced technology which can recognize over 130 forehead points and a face slimming feature. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0 and houses a 4020mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and a MicroUSB port.
