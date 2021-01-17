Oppo A93 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and Availability

Oppo has refreshed its A-series smartphone lineup with the launch of Oppo A93 5G in China. Following the launch of Vivo Y31s last week, the Oppo A93 5G is the latest device to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. Other notable features of the newly launched Oppo device include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in two storage models and three colour options.

In terms of design, the Oppo A93 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) LCD display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The display panel has a pixel density of 405ppi and supports 480 nits brightness and up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Its rear cameras come inside a vertically-aligned rectangular module that also houses the LED flash.

The triple rear camera setup on the Oppo A93 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and primary rear cameras can shoot full-HD video at 30fps. Its camera app comes preloaded with modes such as panoramic, portrait, time-lapse photography, slow motion, super text, sweep, and more.

Other key features on the Oppo A93 5G include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB-C port.

Its price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,500) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, while the pricing of the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is yet to be announced. Customers can purchase the Oppo A93 5G in Silver, Black, and Aurora colour options.