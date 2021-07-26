Oppo A93s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700, Triple Cameras Launched: Price and Specs

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched the Oppo A93s5G in China. The Oppo A93s 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, triple rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and 5G connectivity. The smartphone has been made available at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, and White Peach Soda. The smartphone has only been made available in China and there is no word on the Oppo A93s 5G’s internaitonal availability including in India.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A93s 5G comes wtih a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response rate, along with 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable to another 256GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Oppo A93s 5G comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel shooter. Shooting modes on the rear camera include night scene, video, photo, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse, pro mode, panorama, macro, and more. The shooting modes on the front camera also include night mode, video, photo, portrait, time-lapse, panorama, and more.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A93s 5G comes with a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

