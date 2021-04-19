Oppo A94 Gets New 5G Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC: Price, Availability and More

The Oppo A94 5G has debuted in the European markets a month after the Chinese tech company launched the 4G variant of the phone in the UAE. Similar to its 4G sibling, the Oppo A94 5G carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter. However, it now packs the octa-core MediaTek 800U processor instead of the Helio P95 chipset. In terms of looks and features, the new Oppo A94 5G bears a lot of resemblance to the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G that debuted in Singapore last week. The phone also features a hole-punch display similar to the 4G variant. As their names suggest, the Oppo A94 phones succeed the Oppo A93 from last year that features dual-selfie cameras.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A94 5G sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 409ppi pixel density, and 800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal memory cannot be expanded, though the phone supports USB OTG that allows users to transfer files to a flash drive directly from the device. The Oppo A94 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and supports dual-SIM cards (nano).

The quad rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. Inside the module, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119-degrees field of view, and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro and mono-colour photography. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video a calling. Both the front and primary rear cameras on the Oppo A94 5G support Full-HD video recording.

Other notable features on the Oppo A94 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, apart from 5G. The phone includes a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via the USB Type-C port.

In terms of pricing, Oppo A94 5G carries a price tag of EUR 359 (approx Rs 32,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its India availability details remain unclear. The phone comes in Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black colour options.

