Oppo A9x With 48-Megapixel Camera, VOOC 3.0 Fast Charging Goes Official
Oppo has announced an update to the A9 which was announced last month, in the form of the A9x. The most prominent change is the 48-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The A9 came with a 16-megapixel sensor on the back camera. The new high-resolution sensor will be paired with a 2-megapixel sensor that will help in depth calculation.
The new handset also comes with faster charging tech, specifically Oppo’s 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The battery capacity however remains the same at 4,020 mAh. All the rest of the hardware also remains the same which means you can expect a Mediatek Helio P70 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. At the front there is a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, with a waterdrop notch and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The colour variants remain the same including Meteorite Black and Ice Jade White.
The Oppo A9x is priced at CNY1,999 (Rs 21,000 approx) and will be going on sale in China from May 21. There is no confirmation if the company is going to bring this to the Indian market.
