Oppo Confirms ColorOS Android 11 Beta Arrives This Month With The Find X2 Smartphone

It has barely been a few hours since Google rolled out the first public beta of Android 11, and Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed that the ColorOS Android 11 Beta version will roll out later this month. That makes Oppo the first phone maker to confirm the Android 11 update for their phones. Oppo says the first ColorOS Android 11 Beta will be available for the soon to be launched Oppo Find X2 smartphone.

“With a user base of over 350 million, ColorOS is one of the key partners for Google globally. Our consumer insights reveal that users find the ColorOS experience closer to stock Android while welcoming additions we customize for ColorOS specifically,” says Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer, ColorOS, OPPO, in an official statement. “We work jointly with Google across OPPO devices at the software system level to enrich and empower user experience on Android. A perfect case in example is the CameraX project that we are working with Google on, to enhance camera capabilities and functionality of third-party apps such as Instagram, Snapchat and others,” he says.

The first public beta version Android 11 is now available to download, on the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. The public beta roll-out comes after multiple delays, more recently because of the #BlackLivesMatter protests not just in the US but around the world. You can now enroll for the Android 11 public beta. There are significant changes that are incoming with Android 11, which has a big job on its hands as it follows up the improvements and stability that Android 10 brought to the table.

Google says the three key themes for Android 11 are People, Controls and Privacy. A lot of what you will see in the public beta has come from the feedback from developers who have been testing various versions of Android since February. There are new conversation notifications, voice access, device and media controls, auto-reset of permissions for apps you haven’t used in a while, Google Play system updates and more.

