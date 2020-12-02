Oppo Confirms its Next Find X Series Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Will Launch in Q1 2021

Oppo has announced that its next flagship Find X series will incorporate the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Although the Chinese smartphone company has not clarified the moniker, previous reports have pointed out that the lineup would be called Oppo Find X3 series. Moreover, Oppo has revealed that the next Find X series would launch in the first quarter (January to March) of 2021. The upcoming Find X lineup is rumoured to include the vanilla Find X3 and Find X3 Pro, similar to the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones that were launched in March this year.

Speaking about the partnership between Oppo and Qualcomm over Snapdragon 888 SoC, Alen Wu, the company's vice president said that the latest mobile processor would unlock advance 5G capabilities which several OEMs have been adopting gradually. "Qualcomm Technologies latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform offers huge improvements to 5G, imaging and AI experience. We are excited to be one of the first to release flagship smartphone featuring Snapdragon 888 in the first quarter of 2021," Wu added at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. Currently, Xiaomi has confirmed that its next Mi 11 smartphones would use the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Realme has also announced that the company would use the new Qualcomm mobile processor; however, the name of the smartphone remains unclear.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that was unveiled last evening succeeds the Snapdragon 865+ SoC that powers several flagship devices such as the Asus ROG Phone 3, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (select regions). The Snapdragon 888 runs the third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem which offers global 5G compatibility with support for both mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide. It also incorporates the sixth generation Qualcomm AI Engine that comes along with a new Qualcomm Hexagon processor to deliver new artificial intelligence (AI) experiences. In terms of graphics, it is accompanied by the latest Qualcomm Adreno GPU along with updateable GPU drivers, to render gaming frame rates at up to 144 frames per second. Additionally, the Snapdragon 888 SoC is touted to deliver enhanced camera experience.

We’re happy to reveal our next flagship will be powered by the #Snapdragon888. Congrats to @Qualcomm on a successful #SnapdragonSummit! — OPPO (@oppo) December 2, 2020

Previously, Oppo had revealed that the next Find X series (likely to be called Find X3 series) would have a native 10-bit display instead of 8-bit panels in the Oppo Find X2, to deliver an enhanced display experience.