Oppo Could Launch Two Foldable Smartphones Later This Year: All Details

Oppo showcased its first foldable phone called the Find N last year and even sold it in some markets. And now the company is looking to enter the foldable arena in a big way. As per new reports, Oppo is working on multiple foldable phones that could be announced later this year.

According to the tipster sharing the details, Oppo could opt for different designs for these foldable phones, wherein one is like the Find N, while the other picks up its design traits from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. We still don’t have any idea about the actual look and feel of the phones, but the clamshell design model has an internal codename Dragonfly.

From the basic knowledge provided in the report, it suggests Oppo still trying to reduce the thickness of the clamshell foldable model, and probably use a different hinge mechanism to give it extra durability. Since foldable phones will be opened a lot of times during their life cycle, durability becomes a critical aspect to be covered and worked upon.

Oppo is likely to adopt a 120Hz refresh rate display for both the foldable models, one of which is likely to be the successor to the Find N, and expected to be called the Find N2. Compared to the first iteration, Oppo is expected to have worked on the issues and glitches to give us a well-rounded product in its second attempt with a foldable product in the market.

We are hopeful that, unlike the Find N, these two upcoming foldable come to more countries, offering consumers more choices than what they have right now.

Samsung has the clear lead in the foldable space, and that’s because others have yet to figure out the best form factor for their respective foldable devices. Oppo is another brand that has made some noises, and we expect others to join the ranks in the near future.

