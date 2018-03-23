English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
|17
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
Oppo, Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership
The co-operation will see Oppo collaborate on Dolby’s HE-AAC, JPEG-HDR and other audio and video technologies.
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Oppo has announced that it has formed global, strategic intellectual property partnership with Dolby Laboratories. The co-operation will see Oppo collaborate on Dolby’s High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC), JPEG-HDR and other audio and video technologies.
High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) is an international standard for audio encoding authorized for use by Dolby Laboratories to companies around the world. JPEG-HDR is part of the static image encoding standard whilst also storing data in a highly dynamic range of more than 8 bits so users can sample the entire range during post-processing.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Oppo smartphones. At the beginning of 2018, Oppo officially entered the Japanese market and will soon enter the European market, providing more young people with their products.
Oppo has also launched a new budget segment smartphone named Oppo A1. The smartphone boasts of an 18:9 display, 4GB RAM and is available in three colour options in China.
Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) is an international standard for audio encoding authorized for use by Dolby Laboratories to companies around the world. JPEG-HDR is part of the static image encoding standard whilst also storing data in a highly dynamic range of more than 8 bits so users can sample the entire range during post-processing.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Oppo smartphones. At the beginning of 2018, Oppo officially entered the Japanese market and will soon enter the European market, providing more young people with their products.
Oppo has also launched a new budget segment smartphone named Oppo A1. The smartphone boasts of an 18:9 display, 4GB RAM and is available in three colour options in China.
Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sprint King Usain Bolt Scores in Borussia Dortmund Training
- Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Reveal Their Untold Moments of Love in This Candid Video
- AAP Government Presents Green Budget, 50 Percent Concession on CNG Cars Registration
- Lava Z50 Launched as The First Android Oreo (Go Edition) Smartphone: Price, Specifications And More
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy