1-min read

Oppo, Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership

The co-operation will see Oppo collaborate on Dolby’s HE-AAC, JPEG-HDR and other audio and video technologies.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2018, 5:12 PM IST
Oppo, Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Oppo has announced that it has formed global, strategic intellectual property partnership with Dolby Laboratories. The co-operation will see Oppo collaborate on Dolby’s High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC), JPEG-HDR and other audio and video technologies.

High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding (HE-AAC) is an international standard for audio encoding authorized for use by Dolby Laboratories to companies around the world. JPEG-HDR is part of the static image encoding standard whilst also storing data in a highly dynamic range of more than 8 bits so users can sample the entire range during post-processing.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Oppo smartphones. At the beginning of 2018, Oppo officially entered the Japanese market and will soon enter the European market, providing more young people with their products.

Oppo has also launched a new budget segment smartphone named Oppo A1. The smartphone boasts of an 18:9 display, 4GB RAM and is available in three colour options in China.

Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
