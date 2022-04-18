Oppo Enco Air 2 Review: What To Know Before Buying These TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,500

Oppo Enco Air 2 may look like Apple AirPods, but the earbuds are highly affordable and retailing at Rs 2,499 (also available at Rs 1,999 during sale). This price tag may attract many customers as OEMs continue to ditch wired earbuds in the box and 3.5mm jack on their mid-budget smartphones. The Oppo Enco Air 2 also look very attractive on paper as they promise loads of features despite the affordable pricing. The earbuds’ key features include HeyMelody app support, Bluetooth 5.2, and large 13.4 audio drivers. Customers can also choose between White and Blue colour options - another good addition to this pricing. Overall, the Oppo Enco Air 2 may look ideal for many budget-oriented customers, but the earbuds aren’t perfect.

If you’re looking for TWS earbuds under Rs 2,500, here are five things you need to know about Oppo Enco Air 2.

Design: The Oppo Enco Air 2 blatantly copies Apple AirPods’ hard case design, meaning there are no silicone ear tips for a snug fit. That does not mean the earbuds look bad, but some users may have apprehensions about buying rip-offs. However, the earbuds are extremely light and rest nicely in your ears without causing discomfort. I’ve maintained in my old reviews that I prefer over-ear headphones over TWS earbuds since I am not blessed with big ears. Therefore, badly designed TWS earbuds end up hurting my concha - the outer hollow area next to the ear canal. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case with Oppo earbuds.

Notably, Oppo Enco Air 2 come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, which is another good addition in this price point.

App Support: Before we get to the performance, it is crucial to highlight everything the HeyMelody app offers. The Oppo Enco Air 2 can be managed with the free-to-download HeyMelody app available on Apple App Store and Google Play. However, the earbuds failed to pair with the app for iPhones.

If you manage to pair them with the app for Android, the Oppo Enco Air 2 will offer a host of options - another rare feat for earbuds under Rs 2,500. The app will let you view the charging level of the earbuds and the case. Users can also tweak between ‘Enco Live’ sound effects - Bass Boost, Original Sound, Clear Vocals. I mostly used the earbuds with original sound, and the performance was fairly decent, but more on that later.

As expected, users cannot tweak the EQ modes, but that’s common among budget TWS earbuds. But the best addition is the ability to tweak touch controls that some mid-budget earbuds do not offer. The Oppo Enco Air 2 will let users activate Google Assistant voice control with customisable taps.

Sound: As mentioned, the Oppo Enco Air 2 come with large 13.4mm audio drivers and the sound output is loud. The earbuds support standard AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, and we get roughly a 10-metre connectivity range. Being a budget device, the Oppo Enco Air 2 deliver surprisingly clean audio with good amounts of bass. I tested the earbuds with ‘original sound mode’, and the high frequencies were sharp. As you’d expect, the mid and low frequencies faltered, but the overall sound output was wholesome for this price tag.

For reference, I listened to Apple’s Classic Rock Essentials and the audio output was balanced with decent amounts of bass. Even pop albums from Billie Elish sounded pleasant, and mid-frequencies were clear, if not thumping. The Oppo Enco Air 2 didn’t show any signs of lagging and the gaming mode worked smoothly while gaming. Sadly, there’s no wear detection, so the music does not pause when you remove either of the earbuds. To be fair, most TWS earbuds in this range lack this feature.

Battery: Oppo claims the Oppo Enco Air 2 deliver 24 hours of music playback with the charging case. However, the battery backup is simply average, even for affordable TWS earbuds. The earbuds with the case offered roughly 17 hours of battery, and the earbuds take roughly 2 hours to fully charge.

Many audio products do not include a charging brick, but the Oppo Enco Air 2 also miss out on the charging cable - a very odd decision.

Charging Case: Usually, there’s nothing much to add about charging cases, but Oppo has been boasting about the case’s design, so it seems fair to talk about it. The lid features a translucent design that does add a bit of premium finish to the boring design of the earbuds. The case also includes a USB-C port, which is a fantastic addition in this price range. I am also happy that the case does not particularly have a glossy finish to repel fingerprint smudges and obvious scratch marks. The case adopts the same colour as the earbuds, and we received a white unit for this review.

Sadly, the Oppo Enco Air 2’s case does not include a connectivity button, and pairing the earbuds with a non-Oppo smartphone could take multiple attempts.

Overall, the charging case is lightweight and fits nicely in your pocket. The case also includes a LED light to indicate charging levels.

Verdict: The Oppo Enco Air 2, overall, offers good sound output but the addition of useful features makes these TWS earbuds worth recommending. Android users can tweak control, and the earbuds are super lightweight - both good additions for earbuds under Rs 2,500. Additionally, the case includes a USB-C port for charging (which is great), but the lack of a connectivity button could lead to connectivity hassle with non-Oppo smartphones. Similarly, the battery backup is a bit underwhelming despite no ANC support.

But if you’re looking for truly wireless earbuds under Rs 2,500, the Oppo Enco Air 2 are worth checking out.

