Oppo has announced the launch of Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds in India on September 8. The new earbuds will refresh the company’s Enco portfolio in the country that already includes Oppo Enco W51, Enco W11, Enco X, and more. The company has also shared a promotional poster on its social media channels that teases the new audio product in a white colour finish. The Oppo Encho Buds look similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds with an in-ear design, and Oppo says the earbuds will deliver up to 24 hours of total playback time with the charging case.

Oppo had first launched the Oppo Enco Buds in Thailand in April this year, and the India-specific variant will likely share the same specifications. The earbuds come with 8mm dynamic drivers for heavy bass and offer a frequency response range of up to 20KHz. Unlike Oppo Enco X, there’s no active noise cancellation (ANC), but users can enjoy “intelligent call noise cancellation" for clear audio during phone calls. The TWS earbuds also come with a low-latency gaming mode with 80ms of latency that can be activated via a triple-tap gesture. Oppo Enco earbuds can work with both Android and iOS-running phones with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs.

The best in class wireless earbuds, coming soon to make your day, every day. #BestInClassEarbuds #OPPOEncoBuds pic.twitter.com/oZ5FHC0USM— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 6, 2021

Each earbud includes a 40mAh battery to deliver six hours of battery with 50 percent volume. The charging case carries a 400mAh battery to deliver a total battery life of 24 hours, per charge. The case adopts the same colour as the earbuds and has a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features include IP54 certification for dust and water resistance and a 10-metre connectivity range. The Oppo Enco Earbuds were launched in two colours in Thailand - White and Blue. It appears the new TWS earbuds will fall in the budget segment, and the company would hope to rival Noise, Xiaomi, and boAt. Oppo Enco Buds launched with a price tag of THB 999 (roughly Rs 2,300) and could be priced around the same range in India.

