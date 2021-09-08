Oppo Enco Buds With 24-Hour Battery Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,999

Oppo has refreshed its Enco wireless earbuds portfolio with the Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds in India. The TWS earbuds look similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds and feature an in-ear design. The Enco buds join Oppo Enco W51, Enco W11, Enco X, and more in the country. They come with a price tag of Rs 1,999, and users can purchase them at Rs 1,799 on September 14 as an early bird offer via Flipkart. The earbuds will compete against popular budget offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, Noise, and boAt in India. Customers will also be able to purchase the TWS earbuds via Oppo website and offline channels.

Ready for the best in class experience? Presenting #OPPOEncoBuds with 24-hr battery life, superior sound quality and more at ₹1,799. Sale starts 14th September.Get notified now: https://t.co/yxXnjMHZXb#BestInClassEarbuds pic.twitter.com/eqZox2uoLr— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 8, 2021

Oppo had first launched the Oppo Enco Buds in Thailand in April this year and the India-specific variant will likely share the same specifications. The earbuds come with 8mm dynamic drivers for heavy bass and offer a frequency response range of up to 20KHz. Unlike Oppo Enco X, there’s no active noise cancellation (ANC), but users can enjoy “intelligent call noise cancellation" for clear audio during phone calls. The TWS earbuds also come with a low-latency gaming mode with 80ms of latency that can be activated via a triple-tap gesture. Oppo Enco earbuds can work with both Android and iOS-running phones with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs. Each earbud includes a 40mAh battery to deliver six hours of battery with 50 percent volume. The charging case carries a 400mAh battery to deliver a total battery life of 24 hours per charge. The case adopts the same colour as the earbuds and has a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features include IP54 certification for dust and water resistance and a 10-metre connectivity range. It appears the buds are currently available in a single white colour option.

