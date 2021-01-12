Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds to Launch in India Alongside Reno 5 Pro 5G on January 18: All You Need to Know

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds will launch in India alongside the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone on January 18. The company shared the development via its Twitter account that notes the launch will take place at 12:30 PM IST. The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds were first unveiled in China last year at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 11,300). The Chinese tech company currently sells a variety of true wireless earphones in the country under its Enco W and Enco Free series.

The India variant of the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds is expected feature the same specifications that of the China model. To recall, the Enco X true wireless earbuds in China come with three microphones on each earpiece for clear audio input quality. They also support active noise cancellation (ANC) alongside Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The Oppo earbuds also support SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs for rich sound output. There is also a low-latency mode which promises to reduce Bluetooth audio transmission delay to as low as 47ms. The sound tuning on the earbuds is provided by Danish audio company Dynaudio. The earphones also pack a dual-driver setup that includes an 11mm moving coil driver and 6mm plane diaphragm driver.

In terms of battery, the Oppo Enco X are touted to deliver four hours of music playback with ANC enabled, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. The earbuds feature a long stem (similar to the Apple AirPods Pro) and the charging case supports wireless charging. As mentioned, the Oppo Enco X's price in China is set at approximately Rs 11,300, and the India variant may come with a similar price tag. As per the promotional poster, the earbuds will come in a white colour finish.

It’s time to immerse yourself in the dynamic music experience with #OPPOEncoX - wireless noise cancelling earphones with sound quality that will transcend you to the musical paradise!Launching on Jan 18th at 12:30pm. pic.twitter.com/OIeQBf9Kjj — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Oppo will also launch the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on the same day that is priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 38,200) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant in China. More details about the upcoming devices will be known near the lunch day.