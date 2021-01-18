Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9,990

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds have debuted in India alongside the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone. The new TWS earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and can provide 25 hours of battery life without the Noise Cancellation Mode (charging case combined). Notably, Oppo had first unveiled the device in China last year in three colour options. Other notable features include wireless charging support, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, among many more.

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 9,990 in India. Customers can purchase the device in Black or White colour options from January 22 via Oppo offline and online channels and Flipkart. Moreover, the charging case adopts the same colour with an LED indicator. With the launch, the Chinese tech company will hope to rival popular earbuds in the TWS segment such as Realme Buds Air Pro (Rs 4,999) and OnePlus Buds (Rs 4,990).

In terms of the design, the Oppo Enco X TWS earphones bear similarities to the Apple AirPods Pro with the silicone ear tips and short stem. One of the major highlights of the Enco X is the support for active noise cancellation as well as SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs for rich sound quality. The LHDC codec combined with the proprietary DBEE 3.0 Sound System is touted to provide "breakthrough listening experience" with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. Additionally, the sounding on the new TWS earbuds are provided by Danish audio company Dynaudio.

Each earbud also comes with three in-built microphones to further offer a clear sound quality during phone calls. The Enco X earbuds can deliver up to 5.5 hours of music playback time on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled.

The total audio playtime with the charging case expands up to 20 hours with the Max Noise Cancellation Mode or 25 hours without the Noise Cancellation Mode. Connectivity options on the earbuds include Bluetooth v5.2 and USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a low-latency mode that claims to reduce Bluetooth audio transmission delay to as low as 47ms. The Oppo Enco X also pack a dual-driver setup that includes an 11mm moving coil driver and 6mm plane diaphragm driver.