Oppo Enco X TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, 20-Hours Battery Launched

Oppo is expanding its TWS earphones portfolio with the launch of the new Oppo Enco X. The Enco X is also the latest addition to Oppo's Enco-series of TWS earphones that include the Enco Free, Enco W51, Enco W51, and Enco W31. The latest earphones come in three colour options; however, they are currently available in China only. Oppo is yet to announce the global availability details of the TWS earbuds.

In terms of the design, the Oppo Enco X TWS earphones bear similarities to the Apple AirPods Pro with the silicone ear tips and short stem. The charging case adopts the same colour and supports wireless charging. One of the highlights of the Enco X is the support for active noise cancellation as well as SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs. Although the LHDC advanced high-resolution codec is not widely popular among devices, it is good to see its availability for delivering rich sound quality with supported smartphones. Additionally, the TWS earphones by Oppo are sound tuned by Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio. Each earbud also comes with three in-built microphones to further provide clear sound quality during phone calls.

The earbud is said to provide four hours of battery on a single charge while the total battery offered by the Enco X with the charging case is said to be up to 20 hours. Connectivity options on the Oppo Enco X include Bluetooth v5.2 and USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a low-latency mode that claims to reduce Bluetooth audio transmission delay to as low as 47ms.

In terms of the pricing, the Oppo Enco X in China is selling at CNY 999 (approx Rs. 11,000). Customers can choose the TWS earphones in black, white, and green colour options.