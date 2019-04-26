English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Goes Official: Price, Design, Features and More
The Avengers edition of the Oppo F11 Pro comes in a brand new colour with the Avengers logo flanking at the back along with a special packaging and a case.
The Avengers edition of the Oppo F11 Pro comes in a brand new colour with the Avengers logo flanking at the back along with a special packaging and a case.
Marvel’s biggest blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame has finally hit theaters today. To mark the celebration, Oppo has launched a special variant of the Oppo F11 Pro in India. The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition is priced at Rs 27,990 which is Rs 3,000 more than the original version.
The handset is being offered in a special Space Blue color with a red Avengers logo at the back and red-coloured power button. It comes with special packaging along with a Captain America case. It also comes with one of the six Avengers collector badges similar to last year’s OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition. The handset is currently available for pre-orders on Amazon India and will start shipping from May 1.
The specifications of the phone remain the same as the regular F11 Pro, although you get 128GB of internal storage. To get a quick recap, the handset has a 6.5-inch bezel-less display with Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the inside, there is a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor clocked at 2.1GHz and with a Mali-G72 GPU. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a dedicated MicroSD card slot.
At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and you also get support for face unlock. In the camera department, the phone offers a dual-camera at the back with a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. There is also a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery that supports 5V/4A (20W) VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology and the latest ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.
