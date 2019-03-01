Oppo F11 Pro Leaked Specifications Confirm MediaTek Helio P70 Processor, 6GB RAM

Oppo will be launching its new mid-range smartphone, the F11 Pro on March 5 in India. Days before the launch, some of the specifications of the phone have been spotted thanks to alleged Geekbench benchmark results.If the leaks are true, then the handset is going to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 paired with 6GB RAM. It will be running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie software based on ColorOS 6 UI. The Geekbench listing suggests single-core score listed at 1,573 and multi-core score at 5,844.Oppo has already confirmed that the F11 Pro will include a dual camera at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel sensor. Specifications leaked by MySmartPrice previously also suggest that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 6GB RAM, and Android Pie. It also suggests that the handset will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and two storage options - 64GB and 128GB.Other expected features include a 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner at the back, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It is expected to feature VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and a Super Night mode for better low-light photography. Just like the Vivo V15 Pro, it will feature a pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display.