Oppo F11 Pro to be Launched in India on March 5: Everything You Need to Know
The Oppo F11 Pro is tipped to launch with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Helio P80 processor.
Oppo F11 Pro to be Launched in India on March 5: Everything You Need to Know ( (Image: Boby25846908)
Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone F11 Pro smartphone on March 5 in India. The company on Thursday sent out invites to the tech press in the country, in which the company noted that the Oppo F11 Pro is coming to the country next month. According to the microsite F11 Pro page on Oppo's home website, the smartphone will get improved low light photography and will also pack a dual camera setup with an LED flash on the back.
In terms of specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro is tipped to launch with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Helio P80 processor. The smartphone will be powered by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The F11 Pro will run on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with ColorOS 6 on top. The ColorOS 6 will debut at the MWC 2019. The phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.
The VOOC 3.0 Superfast Charging has also been included in the bundle, which Oppo claims can charge the F11 Pro 20 percent faster than before.
