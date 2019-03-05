Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Announced for Rs 24,990

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo usually offers selfie-camera focused smartphones under the F-series, and this year it is adding the F11 Pro to the roster. While the focus is mostly on the rear 48-megapixel camera at the back, you do get a pop-up selfie camera that rises from the top of the device.The new F11 Pro was announced today at an event in India priced at Rs 24,990.Some of the features of the phone were revealed by the company itself and were leaked on numerous occasions, but let's go through them once again.There’s a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS LCD notch-less display with 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. Since there is no notch, there is a 16-megapixel front camera that rises out from the top-centre of the device.At the back there is a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera is said to come with great low light photo capture capability with its Super Night Mode. There are also a bunch AI features to enhance the camera experience.The smartphone comes in a unique dual-tone 3D gradient colour finish in two options, Aurora Green and Thunder Black. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which was recently seen on the sub-Rs 10,000 Realme 3 smartphone. Other features include VOOC 3.0 fast charging support which can charge from zero to hundred in just 80 minutes. There’s a rear fingerprint sensor, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configs, and a large 4,000mAh battery. The handset runs on Android 9,0 Pie out of the box with the company’s ColorOS 6 layer on top.