Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Super Night Mode to Launch Soon in India: Here Are The Details
Although there is no date set for the Oppo F11 Pro’s launch, the device is expected to launch sometime in March.
Oppo has now revealed that it’ll soon unveil the Oppo F11 Pro in India. The successor to the F9 Pro will equip a dual rear camera at the back with a 48-megapixel main lens which will be the first time in Oppo’s history. This sensor could possibly be Sony’s IMX586 CMOS sensor which was introduced last year. Oppo says the 48MP lens on the F11 Pro will offer a “high-definition camera with impressive photo quality and viewing experience“. The camera will also equip a Super Night Mode
Although there is no date set for the F11 Pro’s launch, the device is expected to launch sometime in March. It recently got certifications in Indonesia and Thailand with a model number of CPH1969. OPPO mentions the words “Brilliant Portrait” that allude to the fact that the 48 MP cam should have improved low-light capabilities facilitated by either the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 or Sony IMX586 sensor.
Other rumored specs include a 6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with 2340 x 1080 resolution, the Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU, 32 MP selfie cam with HDR features, 6 GB of RAM and 64 / 128 GB storage, plus Android 9.0.
Brilliant Portraits in Low Light with the 48 MP Camera. Coming Soon. #OPPOF11Pro pic.twitter.com/AsJrOCYEh4— OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) February 13, 2019
