Oppo F11 Pro With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch Today, Here is What we Know
The Oppo F11 Pro will be launching today in India at a special event. You can catch the event live via the live stream.
Oppo will be announcing the new F11 Pro today in India. The event will be hosted at 7PM in the evening and the highlight of the smartphone is going to be its 48-megapixel camera at the back along with a pop-up selfie camera.
The features of the phone have been leaked on multiple occasions, and in fact, Oppo has already revealed quite a bit of information on the dedicated webpage. From what we have heard, the handset will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS LCD notch-less display with 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which was recently seen on the Realme 3.
The company itself has confirmed that the F11 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The company has been talking a lot about the camera’s low light capability with its Super Night Mode. The handset is also going to feature a pop-up selfie camera, although there is no confirmation about the sensor or resolution.
The smartphone will feature a unique dual-tone 3D gradient colour finish in two options, Aurora Green and Thunder Black. Other expected features expected include VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, rear fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The dedicated webpage also mentions an official partnership with the upcoming Marvel movie, Captain Marvel which is going to hit theatres this Friday.
The company will be live-streaming the F11 Pro launch event on YouTube which should begin at 7PM IST today.
