Oppo F15 Launch in India Confirmed for January 2020, May Cost About Rs 20,000
The Oppo F15 will likely be the company's first smartphone to launch in India in 2020, and may come with up to four rear cameras.
Oppo has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone in India, bringing back the Oppo F series of devices in the country. The device has been confirmed by Oppo to be the Oppo F15, and while specifications of the device remain under wraps, the Oppo F15 is touted to be a mid-range smartphone with premium design elements and a multi-rear camera setup. According to a 91mobiles report, the Oppo F15 may cost about Rs 20,000, placing it squarely in competition with other mid-range devices from the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo.
According to a company release confirming the launch, the Oppo F15 appears to put emphasis on its design. The teaser image that the company has shared shows curved edges at the rear, and a rear camera module that appears to feature multiple camera units in it. According to 91mobiles, the Oppo F15 will feature a glass rear panel with gradient paint finish, up to four rear cameras, and a no-notch AMOLED display panel with a pop-out front camera unit. The F15 may come with two variants — a standard variant, as well as a 'Pro' variant.
The Oppo F15 will follow up on the Oppo F11 and F11 Pro, which were launched in India in early 2019. Oppo has since put emphasis on the Reno lineup of devices, and with the Oppo Reno3 launched in China, it remains to be seen how Oppo manages its portfolio of devices in 2020. The Oppo Reno3 will likely be positioned in the premium devices category that costs upward of Rs 25,000, while the Oppo F15 caters to the mid-range category priced under Rs 20,000. With its launch slated for January 2020, it will be interesting to see what the new smartphone brings to the table.
