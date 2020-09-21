OPPO F17 Available in India Starting at Rs 17,990: Specs, Offers and More

OPPO’s latest offering, the F17 is now available for purchase in the Indian market. Announced earlier this month along with the F17 Pro, the handset is one of the slimmest smartphones on the market. According to the company, the smartphone features a 7.45mm slim body and weighs just 163-grams with 1.67mm ultra-thin bezels.

The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and different colour styling at the back. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage along with further storage expansion via a microSD card. The quad-camera setup on this includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a single 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

This also offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port along with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging. The company claims that with fast charging tech one can fully charge the phone in just 56 minutes, and 72-percent in only 30 minutes.

The smartphone comes with the company’s latest ColorOS 7.2 UI based on Android 10The back panel comes with a leather-feel texture paired with a matte finish for the adding extra protection against scratches and fingerprint smudges. The smartphone comes in three colors- Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver.

The OPPO F17 is available at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM variant while the 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 19,990. The handset can be purchased through all offline stores and leading e-commerce websites. There are some special sale offers including a bundle offer where customers can get the Enco W51 true wireless earbuds at Rs 4,499 when purchased with the smartphone. There is also a 7.5-percent cashback for ICICI, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda debit/credit cardholders. There is a flat Rs 1,500 discount that you can get as Amazon Pay Balance when purchasing the phone through Amazon India, and various no-cost EMI options online.