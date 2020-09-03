Oppo F17, F17 Pro Bring 30W Fast Charging & Quad Cameras in a Sleek Design

The new Oppo F17 series was officially announced in India today. The new F17 and F17 Pro target the mid-range segment by offering a more designed focused philosophy. Both the smartphones offer decent specifications on paper along with the company’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge tech, packed in one of the slimmest designs in its range.

The Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also comes with a wide punch-hole to accommodate the dual selfie cameras. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable using a micro SD card. At the back, there are four cameras packed in a square module highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front dual cameras include a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The battery is rated 4,000mAh along with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The smartphone is just 7.48mm thick and weighs 164 grams and will be available in three colours- Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White.

Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs 22,990 and is up for pre-orders. The smartphone will be going sale starting September 7.

The F17 is almost similar to the Pro variant having a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display but with a waterdrop-style notch and different colour styling at the back. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM with options of 64GB and 128GB of internal storage both offering further expansion via a microSD card. The quad-camera setup on this includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a single 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

This also offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port along with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging. This one is even slimmer measuring at 7.45mm in thickness and just 163 grams in weight. You will get three colour options on this that include Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange.

Pricing and availibility has not been confirmed for the F17 but it is expected to arrive in four variants including 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage variants.