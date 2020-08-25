Oppo F17, F17 Pro Specifications Leaked, Teased to be the ‘Sleekest Phones of 2020'

The Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro are on their way as some of the key specifications of the two handsets have leaked online. According to Ishan Agarwal, the Oppo F17 will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor, while the Oppo F17 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95. Oppo recently confirmed the arrival of the new F17 series in India in a couple of teasers confirming that the devices will be one of the slimmest ones on the market having a thickness of just 7.48mm.

Both the F17 and F17 Pro are expected to arrive with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panels offering Full-HD+ resolution. While the F17 will have a waterdrop notch design, the F17 Pro is expected to feature a pill-shaped punch-hole cut out for the front camera. Both the devices are also expected to feature 4,000mAh batteries and support for the company’s 30W Flash Charge support.

Now there are a few differences between the two phones. The F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also feature quad cameras as the back featuring 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors while at the front it is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will be offered in three colours- Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver. The handset is expected to measure at 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.45mm with a weight of just 163 grams.

OPPO F17 Specifications:-6.44" sAMOLED FHD+ Waterdrop Notch Display-Snapdragon 662-6+128GB-Main Camera: 16+8+2+2MP-Front: 16MP-4,000mAH & 30W VOOC Flash Charge-159.8x72.8x7.45mm, 163g-Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic SilverWhat do you think?#OPPOF17 #OPPOF17Pro pic.twitter.com/qGgsQ35UIu — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 23, 2020

The F17 Pro on the other hand, is expected to sport a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The cameras on this device are expected to include 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the back and a 16-megapixel front camera with a depth sensor on the front. This one is also expected to come in three colours, Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. As for the dimensions, the device will measure 160.14 x 73.7 x 7.48mm with an overall weight of 164 grams.

The Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro are expected to launch next month and could be priced under Rs 25,000.