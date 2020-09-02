Oppo F17, F17 Pro to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specs and More

The new Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro will be officially launched by the company today in India. Just last week we saw teasers as well as leaked information around the F17 series. The company will be launching the new smartphones via an online event at 7PM that will be live-streamed across Oppo’s social media channels. While the company hasn’t shared a live stream link as of yet, you can head over to Oppo India’s social media platforms to get all the updates as well as the live stream of the event. The launch event is teased to feature Indian rapper Raftaar as well as singer Harry Sandhu.

According to the teased information as well as previous leaks, the Oppo F17 will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor, while the Oppo F17 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor. Oppo recently confirmed the arrival of the new F17 series in India in a couple of teasers confirming that the devices will be one of the slimmest ones on the market having a thickness of just 7.48mm. Both the F17 and F17 Pro are expected to arrive with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panels offering Full-HD+ resolution. While the F17 will have a waterdrop notch design, the F17 Pro is expected to feature a pill-shaped punch-hole cut out for the front camera. Both the devices are also expected to feature 4,000mAh batteries and support for the company’s 30W Flash Charge support.

Now there are a few differences between the two phones. The F17 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also feature quad cameras as the back featuring 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors while at the front it is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will be offered in three colours- Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver. The handset is expected to measure at 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.45mm with a weight of just 163 grams. The Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro are expected to launch next month and could be priced under Rs 25,000.