Oppo F17, Oppo A15, Oppo A12 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro Prices Slashed by Up to Rs 2,000 Permanently

Oppo has slashed the prices for four of its smartphones permanently in India - the Oppo F17, Oppo A15, Oppo A12, and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The price cuts on these smartphones go up to Rs 2,000 and will be applicable for both online and offline sales. Out of the four smartphones, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro sees the biggest price cut of Rs 2,000 and the Oppo A15 sees the minimum price reduction at a Rs 500 discount. Specific storage and RAM models on each of the Oppo smartphone has seen the price cut and this does not mean that the four Oppo smartphones will see a price cut across storage and RAM options.

The Oppo F17 is now priced at Rs 18,490 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, a Rs 500 discount from its original price of Rs 18,999. This is the only Oppo F17 variant that has seen a price cut. Further, the Oppo A15 also sees a Rs 500 price cut for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant (now priced Rs 8,990 as against Rs 9,490 sticker price), while the 3GB RAM variant sees a Rs 1,000 price cut and is now priced at Rs 9,990 as against the previous 10,990 pricetag. The Oppo A12 is also available for Rs 500 less at a Rs 8,990 pricetag. Lastly, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant sees a Rs 2,000 price cut and is priced at Rs 27,990 as against the Rs 29,990 price.