Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched; To Include 10,000mAh Power Bank Inside Box

Oppo has launched a Diwali edition of its F17 Pro smartphone in India. While the phone itself is no different than the standard F17 Pro except the matte gold finish, the whole package offers a lot more. The Oppo F17 Diwali Edition also comes with a 10,000mAh power bank and a Diwali Exclusive back case cover included inside the 'special gift box.' Given the added power bank and exclusive diwali cover, the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes at a higher premium than the standard Oppo F17 Pro.

Oppo announced the launch for the new Diwali edition F17 Pro on its official Twitter handle. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has been launched at a price of Rs. 23,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The exclusive Diwali box includes a 10,000mAh power bank with 18W fast charging and a Diwali Exclusive back cover. The smartphone is up for pre-order on Amazon and will go on sale on October. Further, buyers on Amazon will be able to avail up to Rs. 16,400 off on exchange, no cost EMI, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit cards, 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members and 3 percent cashback for non-prime members.

A chance to #BeTheLight to spread the light with #OPPOF17Pro Diwali Edition. ✨Available now with an exclusively curated Diwali gift box at the golden price of just ₹23,990!Pre-order now: https://t.co/4FxhytYCQC pic.twitter.com/GUhLABq8C6 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 19, 2020

The Oppo F17 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 22,990 in India and can be purchased via both Amazon and Flipkart. The Oppo F17 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The smartphone houses a 4,015mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Oppo F17 Pro has a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. Up front, the Oppo F17 Pro has a dual camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.