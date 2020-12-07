Oppo F17 Pro Price in India Dropped Permanently, Now Available at Rs 21,490

Oppo has dropped the price of the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone in India by Rs 1,500 permanently. The smartphone that was launched in the country back in September for Rs 22,990, will now retail at Rs 21,490 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage across all retailers. The Oppo F17 Pro is also available on Amazon India in Matte Black, Metallic White, Magic Blue, and Matte Gold colour options. Notable features of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, a quad rear camera setup, and 4,015mAh battery.

The Oppo India website is also offering sale deals such as an exchange offer worth up to Rs 9,350, easy EMI for a year, and Oppo Upgrade offer. Additionally, Amazon is offering sale deals like no-cost EMI, 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards, and an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,200. The Oppo F17 Pro is available to purchase from offline retailers as well with benefits provided by ICICI, Federal Brand and Bank of Baroda.

In terms of specifications, sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90.67 percent screen-to-body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies and video calling, the Oppo F17 Pro offers the dual camera setup at the front with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera app on the smartphone supports shooting modes such as professional mode, panorama mode, portrait, night mode, time-lapse photography, slow motion, and more.

Other features on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Oppo F17 Pro carries a 4,015mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging via USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone weighs 164 grams.