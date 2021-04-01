Oppo F19 to Debut in India on April 6, Full Specs Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

Oppo will launch the Oppo F19 in India on April 6, the company announced earlier today. As the name of the smartphone suggests, the Oppo F19 will be a part of the F19 series that includes the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus smartphones. The virtual live event will start at 12 pm (noon), and Oppo fans can watch the live stream via Oppo’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels. The promotional poster reveals a triple rear camera setup, hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. We can also notice the SIM tray and volume rockers on the left side of the phone, and the bottom edge houses a 3.5mm audio jack, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port for charging. It is also revealed that the Chinese smartphone maker is collaborating with stand-up comedian Zakhir Khan for the promotion of the upcoming Oppo F19.

Oppo has also set up the India-specific microsite for the phone that reveals the presence of a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging option. Oppo claims that 5 minutes of charging can deliver 5.5 hours of talk time. Meanwhile, Oppo F19 is listed on the Oppo Sri Lank site that reveals its full specifications. As per the listing, the smartphone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display panel, with 800 nits peak brightness, 409ppi pixel density, and standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus carry the MediaTek Helio P95 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U processors, respectively. In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup house a 48-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The primary camera on the Oppo F19 can shoot full-HD video at 30fps with EIS support.

Other features on the Oppo F19 includes Android 11, face unlock, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. The pricing details will be revealed on the day of the launch on April 6.