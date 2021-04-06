Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs and Availability

Oppo has refreshed the Oppo F-series in India with the new Oppo F19. As the name of the smartphone suggests, the Oppo F19 sits alongside the existing Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus that debuted in the country last month. Unlike its Pro siblings, the new vanilla Oppo F19 comes with triple rear cameras. However, it features a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Its price in India is set at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant and customers can choose between Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour options. It is available for pre-orders in the country through various online and offline channels, with its first sale scheduled for April 9.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Oppo F19 sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display panel, with 800 nits peak brightness, 409ppi pixel density, and standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display panel has a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. To recall, the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus carry the MediaTek Helio P95 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U processors, respectively. In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The primary camera on the Oppo F19 can shoot full-HD video at 30fps with EIS support. The camera app on the Oppo F19 comes pre-loaded with modes like night shot, panorama, portrait, time-lapse, slow-motion, hypertext, and Google Lens.

Other features on the Oppo F19 includes Android 11, face unlock, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. AS mentioned, it carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.