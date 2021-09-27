Oppo F19s, Oppo Enco Buds India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will launch its latest offering, the Oppo F19s in India later today. The Oppo F19s is being marketed by the brand as the “Sleekest phone with a 5,000mAh battery." The smartphone will be launched at 3PM IST today, along with an Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition smartphone. Oppo has a lucky draw offer as well for the Oppo F19s, where the company is asking users to list their names in the draw for a chance to win the new Oppo F19s for free, along with other coupons. The Oppo F19s will come with with a 5,000mAh battery, and will come in two colour options - Glowing Gold and Glowing Black. Let us take a look at what to expect from Oppo’s latest offering:

Oppo has itself revealed that the Oppo F19s will come with a 5,000mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. Alongside the Oppo F19s, the company will also launch the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition and new Oppo Enco Buds true wireless earphones. Now, Oppo has not shared any details about the Oppo F19s instead of the battery and colour options. However, the images show a triple rear camera on the smartphone. The exact specifications of the camera setup are not known yet, but it is said to include a 48-megapixel primary shooter with two 2-megapixel shooters - one macro, and one portrait lens. According to rumours, the front camera on the Oppo F19s will be a 16-megapixel shooter.

Apart from the camera and battery specifications of the Oppo F19s, the smartphone is also rumoured to come with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is no word about the smartphone’s pricing in the country, but our guess is that the Oppo F19s will be priced below the Oppo F19 Pro that is priced at Rs 21,990 in the country.

There isn’t much known about the upcoming Oppo Enco Buds. There is an Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition that will also be launched alongside the Oppo F19s. This will be a special edition of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and will carry the same specifications as the normal version. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition will come in a gold-like finish.

